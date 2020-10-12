Edwards registered 25 rushing yards on seven attempts, recording zero receptions on three targets during Sunday's 27-3 win against Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old back ranked second to Mark Ingram in Ravens carries, but his 3.6 yards-per-carry average ran contrary to the explosive 6.2 YPC clip he established Weeks 1 through 4. Despite the efficiency he displayed prior to Sunday, Edwards still resides within a workshare alongside Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.