Edwards (hamstring/knee) was present for practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Edwards was a limited participant at practice throughout last week before sitting out Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Shaffer notes that the Ravens are hopeful the running back can return to action this weekend against the Jaguars. In Edwards' absence last week, Kenyan Drake (10 carries for 46 yards) and Justice Hill (seven carries for 30 yards) handled the bulk of the work out of the backfield.