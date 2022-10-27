Edwards (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers.
Edwards was listed as questionable for the contest after being deemed a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, but he'll give it go Thursday. Barring any setbacks, he should continue to head a Baltimore backfield that also includes Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. In his return to action this past Sunday against the Browns from a lengthy layoff due to a knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 campaign, Edwards paced the Ravens' Week 7 ground game, recording 16 carries for 66 yards and two TDs. Though he figures to yield some touches to Drake and Hill, Edwards should be involved enough Thursday to retain fantasy utility in his second game of the season.