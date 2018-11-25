Ravens' Gus Edwards: Takes reins in Baltimore
Edwards carried the ball 23 times for 118 yards during Sunday's 34-17 win over Oakland.
Edwards, with Alex Collins (foot) out, looked mighty fine taking snaps next to Lamar Jackson and pounding the ball down the Raiders' throat. The undrafted rookie has topped 100 yards in each of his past two games and, perhaps most impressively, he's been getting yards in chunks despite a stocky frame, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The Ravens haven't gotten a ton of consistent yardage out of their running game this season, so expect them to ride the hot hand in Edwards. He gets a great matchup next Sunday against a Falcons defense surrendering a whopping 5.1 yards per carry.
More News
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Expected to fill starting role•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Benefits from Jackson's presence•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Emerges for 115 yards in win•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Sees one carry Sunday•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Minimal role against Saints•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Posts 42 yards in NFL debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....