Edwards carried the ball 23 times for 118 yards during Sunday's 34-17 win over Oakland.

Edwards, with Alex Collins (foot) out, looked mighty fine taking snaps next to Lamar Jackson and pounding the ball down the Raiders' throat. The undrafted rookie has topped 100 yards in each of his past two games and, perhaps most impressively, he's been getting yards in chunks despite a stocky frame -- averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The Ravens haven't gotten a ton of consistent yardage out of their running game this season, so expect them to ride the hot hand in Edwards. He gets a great matchup next Sunday against a Falcons defense surrendering a whopping 5.1 yards per carry.

