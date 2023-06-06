Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Edwards (undisclosed) will be "partially ready" for mandatory minicamp next week and will be "fully ready" for training camp at the end of July, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Harbaugh added that Edwards hasn't suffered any setbacks, but the medical staff is being cautious. The undrafted running back dealt with knee and hamstring injuries during the 2022 campaign, limiting him to just nine appearances, but it's unclear if his current issue is related to either of those injuries. Either way, it sounds like Edwards should be good to go for the start of the 2023 campaign, barring a setback.