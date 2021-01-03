Edwards carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 win over the Bengals. He added one reception for 10 yards.

Despite drawing no carries in the fourth quarter, Edwards reached-digit rushing attempts for the second consecutive game to close the regular season. His role with the team has remained remarkably consistent, as he has now had between 139 and 153 total touches across each of his four campaigns. He has never surpassed 1,000 total yards, though his 852 yards from scrimmage in 2020 were the highest of his career. He'll likely continue to split the duties in the Ravens' backfield with J.K. Dobbins throughout the team's playoff push.