Edwards rushed 19 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Cardinals. He also caught both of his targets for 14 yards.

Edwards had just one touchdown through six games, but he found the end zone last week while posting a season-high 144 scrimmage yards before this three-touchdown performance. He powered in a one-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half, then scored from seven yards out in the third quarter and added another one-yard touchdown in the fourth. Edwards also set season highs in carries and rushing yards while tying his season high in catches for good measure. He's the clear lead back in Baltimore heading into a Week 9 home game against the Seahawks.