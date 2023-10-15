Edwards carried the ball 16 times for 41 yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans.

While he saw 17 touches to Justice Hill's 11 on the day, Edwards was far less effective on the ground with a 2.6 YPC, and Lamar Jackson wound up leading the Ravens with 62 rushing yards. The team's backfield will likely remain a timeshare, but Hill appears to be the more dangerous of the two backs with the ball in his hands. Edwards will face a tough test in Week 7 against a Lions defense that's given up only two rushing TDs and less than 50 rushing yards a game to RBs so far in 2023.