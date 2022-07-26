Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Tuesday that he's not sure if Edwards (knee) will be ready for Week 1, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It's particularly interesting given that Harbaugh said he's more optimistic about Baltimore's other players on PUP. That includes fellow running back J.K. Dobbins, whose ACL tear reportedly was accompanied by damage to other ligaments. Edwards was reported to have a clean tear, though he did suffer it a couple weeks after his teammate. With both on the PUP list to start training camp, the Ravens signed Corey Clement on Tuesday to compete for snaps with Mike Davis, rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Badie and 2021 UDFA Nate McCrary.