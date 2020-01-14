Edwards saw three carries for 20 yards in the divisional round loss to the Titans.

The Ravens surprisingly went away from using Edwards against the Titans despite the second-year running back ripping off 6.7 yards per carry. Edwards finished the regular season with 133 carries for 711 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, proving to be a reliable option out of the backfield behind Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson. He is set to hit free agency this offseason but given his skill set and familiarity with the system, Baltimore will likely attempt to retain him.