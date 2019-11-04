Edwards had seven carries for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

Mark Ingram (115 rushing yards) did most of the heavy lifting against a tough Patriots front seven, but it was Edwards who provided the lone rushing touchdown aside from Lamar Jackson's two scores. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.4 carries as a change-of-pace option behind Ingram, but he is rarely used in the passing game and Sunday's score was his first of the season. Edwards could see some extra work in a Week 10 matchup against the Bengals with blowout potential -- similar to the 14 carries he received in Week 1's drubbing of the Dolphins -- but fantasy owners shouldn't be relying on him outside of emergency situations.