Ravens' Gus Edwards: Vultures touchdown in win
Edwards had seven carries for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.
Mark Ingram (115 rushing yards) did most of the heavy lifting against a tough Patriots front seven, but it was Edwards who provided the lone rushing touchdown aside from Lamar Jackson's two scores. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.4 carries as a change-of-pace option behind Ingram, but he is rarely used in the passing game and Sunday's score was his first of the season. Edwards could see some extra work in a Week 10 matchup against the Bengals with blowout potential -- similar to the 14 carries he received in Week 1's drubbing of the Dolphins -- but fantasy owners shouldn't be relying on him outside of emergency situations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...