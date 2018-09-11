Hurst (foot) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.

Hurst doesn't have a real shot to play against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football, given that he'll need at least another week to recover from the minor procedure he underwent in the offseason. The first-round rookie should be working towards a regular season debut in Week 3 or Week 4. Mark Andrews and Max Williams both showed well in Hurst's absence in the season opener, so Hurst could see competition for snaps when he does return.

