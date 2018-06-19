Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Agrees to contract
Hurst, the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is signing a four-year contract with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hurst will enter training camp hoping to replace Ben Watson (Saints) as Baltimore's top pass catcher at tight end, where fellow rookie Mark Andrews, a third-round pick, could also push for a significant role. Furthermore, the Ravens return fourth-year tight ends Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams, though both have proven more useful as blockers than as receiving threats. Extremely old for a rookie, Hurst will turn 25 in August and isn't a top-notch athlete, but he does have a well-rounded skill set -- unlike Boyle, Williams and Andrews -- which could allow him to make an immediate push for the starting job. Even if he doesn't beat out Boyle for the No. 1 spot, Hurst should have some role in the offense, considering Baltimore led the NFL in usage of two-TE formations last year.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....