Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Agrees to contract

Hurst, the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is signing a four-year contract with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hurst will enter training camp hoping to replace Ben Watson (Saints) as Baltimore's top pass catcher at tight end, where fellow rookie Mark Andrews, a third-round pick, could also push for a significant role. Furthermore, the Ravens return fourth-year tight ends Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams, though both have proven more useful as blockers than as receiving threats. Extremely old for a rookie, Hurst will turn 25 in August and isn't a top-notch athlete, but he does have a well-rounded skill set -- unlike Boyle, Williams and Andrews -- which could allow him to make an immediate push for the starting job. Even if he doesn't beat out Boyle for the No. 1 spot, Hurst should have some role in the offense, considering Baltimore led the NFL in usage of two-TE formations last year.