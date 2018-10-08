Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Avoids setbacks in NFL debut
Hurst made it through Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Browns without any setbacks, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Held out for the first four weeks of the season while recovering from foot surgery, Hurst finally made his NFL regular-season debut Sunday in Cleveland, catching one of two targets for seven yards while playing just 24 percent of the snaps on offense. The Ravens had four tight ends fall between 24 and 45 percent in snap share, deploying a committee with Hurst, Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams. There's long-term potential for a three-down role, but Hurst will have a hard time breaking free of the committee as a rookie, given that Boyle, Andrews and Williams have all been solid contributors this season.
