Hurst caught all three of his targets for 20 yards against the Buccaneers.

The rookie has been largely invisible from the passing game in recent weeks and prior to Sunday, Hurst had been held without a target in three of his last four games. Hurst averages just 6.0 YPT and is 10th on the team in targets for a run-heavy offense. He will face the Chargers in Week 16.