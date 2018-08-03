Hurst caught three of four targets for 14 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Bears.

Hurst looked to have missed a few blocks during his preseason debut, but he more than made up for it with solid route running and soft hands. The highlight of the rookie's night was on a seven-yard scoring strike from fellow first-rounder Lamar Jackson, something Ravens fans hope to be seeing plenty of in the future. Hurst will next take the field in Baltimore's second preseason game next Thursday against the Rams.