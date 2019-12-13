Hurst had one catch for 19 yards on two targets in Thursday's 42-21win over the Jets.

This was a bit of a letdown from Hurst after his breakout against the Bills in Week 14. In fairness, Baltimore only attempted 23 passes and only three other players had more targets than Hurst. Still, Thursday served as a reminder that Hurst's big game against the Bills was more of an anomaly than a sign of things to come because Mark Andrews is the top target of the tight end group when healthy.