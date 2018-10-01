Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Could debut Week 5
Coach John Harbaugh said Hurst (foot) was nearly able to play in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It's a strong hint that Hurst should be ready to make his NFL regular-season debut Week 5 in Cleveland, though he'll likely be eased in with a limited role as part of a deep group of tight ends. The Ravens have gotten strong work from a rotation of Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams, with the trio combining for 342 yards through four weeks. Hurst has the ability to push for an every-down job, but it probably won't happen out of the gate and may not happen at all this season. Harbaugh said the Ravens would like to see Hurst log at least one practice with full participation before the rookie first-round pick is cleared to play in a game.
