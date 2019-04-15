Hurst admits he wasn't thrilled with his rookie season, Ben Breiner of The State reports. "For me, I think it was just average," Hurst said. "I give myself a C. I think I'm capable of a lot more. But the foot thing kind of held me back."

The first-round pick missed all of September while recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, then spent the rest of the year playing second fiddle to fellow rookie Mark Andrews (a third-round selection) in the Baltimore passing attack. Hurst said he's back to full strength after getting a screw removed from his foot this offseason, but he'll face tough competition for snaps from Andrews and Nick Boyle. There was some thought the Ravens would let Boyle leave to open up snaps for Hurst, but the team instead handed its veteran blocking specialist a three-year, $18 million contract. Given the competition for playing time as well as the run-first nature of Baltimore's offense, Hurst is staring down a tricky path to fantasy relevance. It probably doesn't help that he's unusually old for a second-year player, heading for his 26th birthday during the preseason. Andrews was far more productive as a rookie and will turn 23 in September.