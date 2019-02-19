Hurst revealed Monday that he's finally back at full strength after having a screw removed from his foot, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The No. 25 overall draft pick had the screw placed in his foot in late August to help stabilize a stress fracture, leading to four consecutive absences to kick off his career. The 25-year-old finished the season with 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in 12 games, while fellow rookie tight end Mark Andrews -- a third-round selection -- caught 34 passes for 552 yards and three scores. Andrews is the superior fantasy asset heading into 2019, but the Ravens should have plenty of snaps for both players if they allow Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams to walk in free agency. The team likely plans to expand Hurst's role even if Boyle or Williams sticks around.