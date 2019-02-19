Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Gets screw removed from foot
Hurst revealed Monday that he's finally back at full strength after having a screw removed from his foot, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The No. 25 overall draft pick had the screw placed in his foot in late August to help stabilize a stress fracture, leading to four consecutive absences to kick off his career. The 25-year-old finished the season with 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in 12 games, while fellow rookie tight end Mark Andrews -- a third-round selection -- caught 34 passes for 552 yards and three scores. Andrews is the superior fantasy asset heading into 2019, but the Ravens should have plenty of snaps for both players if they allow Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams to walk in free agency. The team likely plans to expand Hurst's role even if Boyle or Williams sticks around.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII