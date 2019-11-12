Play

Hurst caught both targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.

Hurst was one of five pass-catchers to receive a target in this contest, but he finished behind tight ends Mark Andrews (eight) and Nick Boyle (four) in the pecking order. This was the seventh game Hurst finished with two or fewer targets this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories