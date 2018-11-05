Hurst caught one of two targets for 21 yards in a 23-16 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

After catching his first career touchdown in garbage time the previous week, Hurst was outshined Sunday by fellow Mark Andrews, who caught three of six targets for 50 yards. The two rookies are stuck in a timeshare alongside veteran blocking specialist Nick Boyle, with Andrews the preferred option on obvious passing downs. Hurst has caught just four of 10 targets through the first five games of his career as he enters a Week 10 bye.