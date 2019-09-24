Hurst caught two of five targets for 14 yards Sunday against the Chiefs.

Hurst had an interesting stat line Sunday in that he played a season-low in snaps (22) but he had a high usage rate when he was in the game, seeing a season-high five targets. Unfortunately, Hurst wasn't efficient with his increased usage as he averaged less than three yards per target. It will be worth monitoring Hurst's usage in the coming weeks as his snap count will matter less if he becomes heavily involved in the passing game when on the field.