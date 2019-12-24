Play

Hurst caught one of three targets for nine yards Sunday against the Browns.

The second-year tight end has just two catches for 28 yards since his breakout against the Bills in Week 14. Hurst could be in line for more target volume than usual in Week 17 if Baltimore opts to scale back Mark Andrews' snap count ahead of the postseason.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends