Hurst (foot) said he considers himself day to day in advance of the Ravens' Week 4 game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It's a little sore," Hurst said Thursday of his surgically repaired foot. "But four weeks removed from surgery, I'm excited about my progress."

After undergoing the foot procedure in late August, Hurst has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after putting in a limited practice Wednesday. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Hurst said he thinks he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game, but a decision on that front will ultimately fall to the Ravens' training and coaching staffs. If active in Week 4, Hurst likely wouldn't see much work among a crowded tight-end group that also includes Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and Mark Andrews. All three of those players have handled 20-plus snaps in each of the Ravens' three games thus far.