Hurst (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Coach John Harbaugh relayed that Hurst was nearly able to play in Week 4, so barring any setbacks, there's a solid chance the first-round pick will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Browns. In such a scenario, he'll join a crowded tight-end corps that also includes Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams. Hurst has some long-term upside, but he would probably need to turn in a full and productive game before he becomes worth grabbing off the waiver wire.

More News
Our Latest Stories