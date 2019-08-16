Hurst lost a yard on his lone catch from three targets in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.

Hurst was targeted unsuccessfully by Lamar Jackson on both of his drives to start Thursday's contest. Although he was able to haul in one of backup Trace McSorley's passes afterward, Hurst didn't get past the line of scrimmage. He'll hope next Thursday's game against the Eagles produces more positive results.