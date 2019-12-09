Hurst caught all three of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Hurst led the team in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown at the start of the third quarter. It should also be noted that first-string tight end Mark Andrews left the game with an injury, though head coach John Harbaugh downplayed its severity after the game, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Hurst would see an uptick in value Thursday against the Jets if Andrews is out, but if not he'd be reliant on big plays due to limited usage.