Hurst caught both targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the 2018 first-round pick, as he's the No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. Hurst hasn't exceeded four catches or 39 yards in a game this year, and his 7.8 YPT makes him a tough fantasy play.

