Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Misses practice with minor injury

Head coach John Harbaugh said Hurst didn't practice Friday due to a minor soft-tissue injury.

The location of Hurst's injury isn't clear. Regardless, the tight end isn't considered to be dealing with anything serious, and it may not be long until he's back in action. When healthy, Hurst will compete with Nick Boyle and fellow rookie Mark Andrews for slotting atop the depth chart.

