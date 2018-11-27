Hurst caught three of four targets for 25 yards against the Raiders.

The rookie was third on the team in targets, but Baltimore went to the air just 25 times in the contest. Still, it was encouraging to see Hurst's increased involvement after playing 35 snaps and seeing zero targets in Week 11 against Cincinnati. Baltimore does seem to be moving to a more run-heavy attack while Joe Flacco is sidelined, so target volume may be hard to come by for Hurst.