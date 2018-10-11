Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Moving towards role increase
Hurst is turning in a strong week of practice and could have an increased role Sunday against the Titans, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.
Offensive coordinator Marty Morhinweg told reporters Thursday that he felt Hurst was "on the rise" after another strong practice. Morhinweg noted that Hurst spent much of last week knocking off the rust after a long time on the sidelines while recovering from a foot injury. Hurst debuted in Week 5 against the Browns but was lightly used, catching one of two targets for seven yards while playing just 21 snaps. Now that Hurst has game experience and another week of practice under his belt, he could start to emerge as a go-to pass catcher in a tight end group that sorely needs one.
