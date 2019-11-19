Play

Hurst caught both targets for 16 scoreless yards in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Bengals.

Despite Mark Andrews getting a breather by logging a 35-percent snap share in the blowout win, Hurst's usage stayed low, as he played 30 of a possible 72 offensive snaps. Even in dynasty formats, it's tough to hold onto Hurst, as he'll be stuck behind Andrews and Nick Boyle for the foreseeable future.

