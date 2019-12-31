Hurst caught both of his target for 35 yards during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Steelers.

Hurst led the Ravens in receiving Sunday in a game in which many of the team's prime starters sat and the Steelers were unable to get much of anything going on offense. He provided his biggest contribution midway through the second quarter, coming back to the ball on a 20-yard pass from RGIII to set up a field goal. The Ravens will have a bye this week and take on the Texans, Bills or Titans in the divisional round. Hurst caught all five of his targets for 89 combined yards and a touchdown in two games against the Bills and Texans this season.