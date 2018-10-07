Hurst (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

With Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reporting that Hurst could start in his NFL debut Sunday, it's clear that the Ravens have plans for the No. 25 overall pick in April's draft. That said, in his first game as a pro, the 25-year-old tight end still could share work with Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams, so he's a speculative fantasy play in Week 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories