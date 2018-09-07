Hurst (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hurst never had any real shot to play, as he's just two weeks removed from a minor procedure that carries an estimated recovery timetable of 3-to-4 weeks. With Baltimore's next game coming just four days later on Thursday Night Football, the rookie tight end is likely targeting Week 3 or 4 for his regular-season NFL debut. Nick Boyle figures to start at tight end in the meantime, followed by Maxx Williams and Mark Andrews on the depth chart. Hurst is still the best bet of the bunch to establish fantasy value at some point this season.

