Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Officially ruled out
Hurst (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Hurst never had any real shot to play, as he's just two weeks removed from a minor procedure that carries an estimated recovery timetable of 3-to-4 weeks. With Baltimore's next game coming just four days later on Thursday Night Football, the rookie tight end is likely targeting Week 3 or 4 for his regular-season NFL debut. Nick Boyle figures to start at tight end in the meantime, followed by Maxx Williams and Mark Andrews on the depth chart. Hurst is still the best bet of the bunch to establish fantasy value at some point this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....