Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and likely will be out for 3-to-4 weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hurst will have a procedure Friday to insert a screw in his injured foot, with the Ravens holding out hope he can return at some point in September. The rookie first-round pick was making a strong case to take Nick Boyle's spot atop the depth chart, getting regular run with the starting offense throughout the preseason. Boyle is now locked in as the Week 1 starter, and rookie third-round pick Mark Andrews could make a late push for a role on passing downs. With Baltimore scheduled for the Thursday game in Week 2, ESPN's Jamison Hensley believes Hurst is unlikely to be available any sooner than Sept. 23 against the Broncos (Week 3).