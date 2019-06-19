Hurst (hamstring) participated in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst missed out on the final days of OTAs in early June with a minor hamstring injury, but his full return for minicamp suggests he's back in working order. Of greater concern for the 2019 first-rounder is the continued emergence of fellow tight end Mark Andrews, who was taken two rounds after Hurst last spring but has made more of a mark in the NFL to date. Both tight ends nonetheless figure to be heavily involved in the Ravens offense this season, though, as both caught touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson in red-zone team drills during minicamp.

