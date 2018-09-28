Hurst (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Hurst is nearing the end of his recovery from Aug. 24 surgery on a stress fracture in his foot, as intimated by comments made during the week. "I think I'm good to go. It's up to the trainers and what they think is right for me," Hurst told Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site Thursday. Furthermore, Hurst practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday. If he's given the all-clear this weekend, he'll be a part of a crowded tight end corps that includes Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams.

