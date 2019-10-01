Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Reels in two passes
Hurst caught both of his targets for 39 total yards during Sunday's 40-25 loss to Cleveland.
That a 39-yard game would be Hurst's second-highest career total four games into his sophomore season is probably not what Baltimore hoped for after drafting the former Gamecock in the first round, but Hurst is at least trending upward. He has caught multiple passes or scored a touchdown in every game this season and five of his eight catches have gone for first downs. He still doesn't have the value as fellow sophomore Mark Andrews, but it'll be interesting to see how his role develops given Baltimore's relative lack of established targets outside.
