Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Returns to practice

Hurst (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com

The rookie tight end hit the field in full pads Tuesday after missing time with an unspecified soft-tissue injury. Hurst's recent absence allowed Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams to see the bulk of the practice reps during the first few days of training camp, according to Hensley. With that, Hurst has his work cut out for him in terms of getting back up to speed with his tight end counterparts, though he still has plenty of time to push Boyle for the starting job. Fellow rookie Mark Andrews, a third-round pick, is also in the mix for a role in the deep position group.

