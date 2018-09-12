Hurst (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Cincinnati, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore reports.

Hurst was always expected to miss at least two games after having surgery Aug. 24 to address a stress fracture in his foot. He's likely hoping to be back for Week 3 or Week 4, at which point he'd enter a timeshare at tight end. Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and Mark Andrews had three receptions apiece in Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills.