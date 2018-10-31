Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Scores first career touchdown
Hurst caught two of three targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.
Hurst broke up the left seam in the closing moments of Sunday's game, connecting with fellow rookie Lamar Jackson. It was a nice moment for Baltimore's two 2018 first-round picks, but probably not one that is predictive of short-term success. Any potential chemistry with Jackson is largely moot so long as Joe Flacco remains the starter and, prior to the touchdown grab, Hurst had just two catches for 10 yards on the season. Sunday's touchdown might make for a nice montage inclusion a decade from now if Jackson and Hurst someday form a dynamic duo, but don't read too much into it ahead of Sunday's matchup against a Steelers pass defense that has given up its fair share of yardage this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....