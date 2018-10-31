Hurst caught two of three targets for 29 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

Hurst broke up the left seam in the closing moments of Sunday's game, connecting with fellow rookie Lamar Jackson. It was a nice moment for Baltimore's two 2018 first-round picks, but probably not one that is predictive of short-term success. Any potential chemistry with Jackson is largely moot so long as Joe Flacco remains the starter and, prior to the touchdown grab, Hurst had just two catches for 10 yards on the season. Sunday's touchdown might make for a nice montage inclusion a decade from now if Jackson and Hurst someday form a dynamic duo, but don't read too much into it ahead of Sunday's matchup against a Steelers pass defense that has given up its fair share of yardage this season.