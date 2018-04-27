Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Selected 25th by Baltimore

The Ravens selected Hurst in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

As an overaged prospect with uninspiring production and merely decent athletic workout numbers, Hurst (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is a case of faith by film study. Sometimes that works out, but in a lot of senses the odds are against Hurst's chances of making this pick look good down the road. He'll be worth pursuing in fantasy football if he receives snaps and thus targets, and at the very least his 4.67 speed gives him a chance to threaten the seam in the NFL, but it's still hard to see what Hurst does better than others. He turns 25 in August, which cheapens the value of his already unremarkable college production -- he caught just three touchdowns the past two years on a team that threw for 30 touchdowns in that span, and it's not as if South Carolina was otherwise loaded with red-zone vultures. Perhaps Hurst's advanced age will prompt the Ravens to focus that much more on preparing him for a big workload as a rookie, on the other hand, and in that event he could provide fantasy utility as the leading tight end in a pass-happy offense with a checkdown quarterback.