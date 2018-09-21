Hurst (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Hurst's recovery timeline was estimated at 3-to-4 weeks when he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot Aug. 24. It seems his rehab process will stretch well beyond the initial timetable, as he still hasn't returned to practice nearly a month later. Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews and Maxx Williams will continue to form a timeshare at tight end.