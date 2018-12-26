Hurst caught an 18-yard pass off of two targets during Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

The rookie first-round pick has gotten lost at times in a crowded tight-end room, but has now managed to record catches in consecutive games for just the second time this season. That that is what passes as good news should clue you in to how much faith you should be putting in Hurst down the stretch, particularly in a run-heavy Ravens attack. The season ends Sunday with the playoffs on the line against a Cleveland defense that held Hurst to a single seven-yard catch in Week 5.