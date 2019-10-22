Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Snares one reception
Hurst caught one of two targets for 10 yards Sunday against the Seahawks.
Hurst was held to one catch for the third time this season Sunday. He is posting decent efficiency numbers, including a 77.8 percent catch rate with zero drops to go with a 7.8 YPT mark. However, Hurst isn't seeing enough targets (2.57 per game) to make him a viable option outside of two-tight end leagues.
