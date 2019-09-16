Hurst caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown Sunday against the Cardinals.

The second-year tight end has caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and a score this season but he continues to be a rotational piece at best among the Baltimore tight ends. Mark Andrews is the clear top-target among this position group and Nick Boyle's blocking has kept him on the field for the most snaps of these three. Hurst is tied for fourth on the team in target share and fourth in snap count, but his 42 percent share of the snaps in Week 2 may be more indicative of his role moving forward than his 56 percent share from the blowout in the season opener.

