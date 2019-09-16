Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Snares touchdown on lone target
Hurst caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown Sunday against the Cardinals.
The second-year tight end has caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and a score this season but he continues to be a rotational piece at best among the Baltimore tight ends. Mark Andrews is the clear top-target among this position group and Nick Boyle's blocking has kept him on the field for the most snaps of these three. Hurst is tied for fourth on the team in target share and fourth in snap count, but his 42 percent share of the snaps in Week 2 may be more indicative of his role moving forward than his 56 percent share from the blowout in the season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...