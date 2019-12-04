Hurst caught three of his four passes for 21 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.

Sunday's four targets were Hurst's most since Week 5 and his shortest ended up being most meaningful. Facing fourth-and-short midway through the second quarter, Hurst caught a quick pass in the flat and spun toward the sideline for a first down. The conversion helped lead to a Ravens field goal. Though the extra usage was nice for the sophomore tight end, the fact that he has yet to top 40 yards in a game this season and has not scored since Week 2 should keep him off your radar, especially Sunday against a Buffalo, the best defense in the league against tight ends this season.